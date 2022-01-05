What To Do If You’re Trapped In Your Car During A Snowstorm

Winter driving safety is usually about keeping your car on the road in slippery conditions, but sometimes the weather is so severe that drivers get trapped on the road alone or in traffic for hours, sometimes overnight. This just happened in the US on I95 in Virginia…

Here are some safety tips just in case.

Have an emergency car kit! Stashed in your car with things like blankets, flashlights, nonperishable foods, liquids and extra batteries. These can come in handy whether your car is stuck in freezing weather or broken down in a remote location.

In cold temperatures, run the vehicle no more than 10 minutes every hour to heat the cabin to preserve fuel, especially if the tank isn’t full. Also, make sure that the exhaust pipe is clear and the windows cracked open to avoid letting exhaust fumes in, although these steps are unnecessary in an electric vehicle.

Keep covered and huddle together with others in the car to preserve heat in extreme freezing temperatures. Move your arms and legs occasionally and remember to stay hydrated.

Try not to sleep if you’re alone, but if you’re stranded for an extended period of time and there are several passengers in the vehicle, take turns sleeping and keep an eye on each other.