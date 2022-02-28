RYAN REYNOLDS AND BLAKE LIVELY TO DONATE $1 MILLION TO UN REFUGEE AGENCY

RYAN REYNOLDS and BLAKE LIVELY are stepping up for refugees who are fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. They announced Saturday that they’ll match up to $1 million in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Speaking of Ukraine, MILA KUNIS was born in Ukraine and lived there until her family immigrated to the United States when she was seven. So it’s no surprise that Mila shared her support on Instagram.

