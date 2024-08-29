Ryan Reynolds Says It's Time for an Oscar for Stunt Performers!

When you think of the most thrilling moments in film, you often have stunt performers to thank. Yet, despite their jaw-dropping work, there's still no Oscar category to honour these unsung heroes of Hollywood. And Ryan Reynolds is not having it.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star took to social media on Wednesday, joining the growing number of filmmakers and actors who believe it's high time the Academy Awards introduce a category for stunt performers.

Stunts are at the heart of countless movies, and the brave men and women who execute them put their safety on the line for the sake of our entertainment. From high-speed car chases to intense fight scenes, stunt performers create the adrenaline-pumping action we love. Yet, they continue to be overlooked by one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Ryan Reynolds isn't just calling for change—he's using his platform to shine a light on the incredible work of the stunt teams who make movie magic happen. Highlighting the behind-the-scenes heroes from his work on Deadpool and Wolverine, Reynolds emphasized just how crucial these professionals are to the film industry.

Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday. So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies.



This D&W stunt team… pic.twitter.com/19qfdKJew4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 28, 2024

So, will the Academy finally listen? If one thing's for sure, with stars like Ryan Reynolds pushing for recognition, the conversation about a Stunt Oscar is louder than ever. Stay tuned—this is one story that could have a blockbuster ending!

The Case for a Stunt Oscar Grows Stronger with 2024’s Fall Guy

The push for a Stunt Oscar is gaining unprecedented momentum, and 2024 is proving to be a pivotal year in this ongoing campaign. With the release of Fall Guy, a film that celebrates the world of stunt performers, the spotlight on these unsung heroes is shining brighter than ever.