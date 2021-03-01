Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Signed 100 Bottles Of Aviation Gin To Be Distributed To Select LCBO Stores

Ryan! You're the best!

By Kool Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he signed 100 bottles of his gin, and Canadians, if lucky enough may be able to find one.  At first, Ryan signed 100 bottles for BC, but after the outcry from Ontario- 100 bottles were signed for our province too!

 

Ryan joked on social media that the bottles wouldn’t be available in Newfoundland.

 

 

