Ryan Reynolds Signed 100 Bottles Of Aviation Gin To Be Distributed To Select LCBO Stores
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he signed 100 bottles of his gin, and Canadians, if lucky enough may be able to find one. At first, Ryan signed 100 bottles for BC, but after the outcry from Ontario- 100 bottles were signed for our province too!
Ryan joked on social media that the bottles wouldn’t be available in Newfoundland.
Update: the bottles I signed in my last post were actually for BC Liquor Stores not Ontario. Now signing 100 bottles for Ontario and before you ask Newfoundland, NO.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2021