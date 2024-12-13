Ryan Reynolds is back at it with his ugly sweater magic! The Canadian actor, philanthropist, and internet darling has launched his sixth annual holiday fundraiser for Toronto’s SickKids Foundation, and this year, he’s pulling out all the stops.

In a social media video posted Thursday, Reynolds suits up as Deadpool alongside Kidpool and the one-and-only original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. It’s a star-studded clip with a heartwarming mission: raising money for The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Ryan Reynolds Teams Up with Wonder Woman for His Annual SickKids Holiday Campaign

A Tradition of Giving

Since kicking off the ugly sweater campaign in 2018, Reynolds has helped raise over $3 million for SickKids, according to the foundation. But the impact goes beyond just dollars—SickKids reports the campaign has garnered more than 400 million media impressions, helping amplify its mission to improve the lives of children and families in Canada and beyond.

This year, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are adding an extra layer of generosity to the campaign. They’ve pledged to match donations up to $500,000, with contributions eligible until midnight on Dec. 24, 2024.

Why It Matters

The SickKids Foundation, founded in 1972, is dedicated to supporting groundbreaking health care and research at The Hospital for Sick Children. Their goal is to inspire communities to invest in improving the lives of children both in Canada and around the world.

So, whether you’re a fan of Deadpool, Wonder Woman, or just holiday sweaters with a side of heartwarming generosity, now’s the time to get involved. Don’t miss your chance to double your donation—and your impact—this holiday season.

