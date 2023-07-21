Exploring Santa’s Village and Its Cozy Campgrounds

Santa’s Village is a whimsical amusement park nestled in the heart of Muskoka.

Since its inception in 1955, Santa’s Village has been a cherished holiday destination, spreading Christmas cheer to visitors of all ages with its captivating attractions. But what many people don’t know is that Santa’s Village is also home to two great campgrounds. This makes it a great stay & play destination!

Here are just some of the amazing things that Santa’s Village has to offer at the park!

A Festive Wonderland Of Attractions

Santa’s Village boasts a plethora of family-friendly attractions that transport guests into a holiday wonderland.

Let’s take a journey through some of the park’s most beloved features:

1. Meet Santa Claus: Of course, no visit to Santa’s Village would be complete without a heartwarming encounter with Santa Claus himself. Children and adults alike can share their holiday wishes and capture memorable moments with the merry old man.

2. Elf School: Step into the shoes of Santa’s hardworking helpers and attend Elf School. Immerse yourself in the magical world of Santa’s little helpers before going on a scavenger hunt throughout the park.

3. Reindeer Rendezvous: Get up close and personal with Santa’s loyal reindeer companions. Discover fascinating facts about these magnificent creatures, their habits, and their role in pulling Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. For even more animal fun, you can head to Santa’s Farm and check out the Petting Zoo.

4. Gingerbread Decorating: Unleash your creativity at Mrs. Claus’s Kitchen. Here, you can decorate your very own gingerbread cookies with an array of colorful icing and sugary delights.

5. Rudolph’s Roller Coaster: Embark on a thrilling ride aboard Rudolph’s Roller Coaster, a family-friendly coaster that whizzes and weaves through a winter wonderland landscape.

6. Candy Cane Express Train: All aboard the Candy Cane Express Train! Take a relaxing ride around the park, enjoying picturesque views and the merry atmosphere. This train was recently upgraded to a newer larger model.

7. Santa’s Spray & Play Beach Zone: For those seeking refreshment on warm summer days, head to the Spray & Play Zone. This water play area is a great place for families to cool off and have a splashing good time.

8. More Water Fun: If you want to enjoy more fun out on the water, be sure to check out Santa’s Summer Sleigh boat ride, the Treasure Island Paddle Boats, and bumper boats!

9. Elf Sky Challenge: Test your agility and bravery on the Elf Sky Challenge, a high ropes course designed to challenge adventurers of all skill levels.

10. Muskoka Zipline and Aerial Park: Located next to Santa’s Village the park offers aerial and zipline adventures for all ages.

And these are just some of the many attractions at Santa’s Village. Families can try lots of other rides, explore Santa’s Enchanted Forest, cross the suspension bridge, drive go-karts, play Mini Putt, and more!

Cozy Campground Accommodations

If you want to extend your visit and fully immerse yourself in the North Pole experience, Santa’s Village offers campground accommodations that provide a true escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

The campground is designed to cater to families, couples, and friends seeking a memorable outdoor adventure with a dash of holiday charm.

1. Campsites: Choose from a variety of spacious campsites that can accommodate tents, RVs, and trailers. Nestled amidst the serene Muskoka wilderness, these sites offer a rustic and tranquil setting with hydro hookups and water.

2. Cottages: For those who prefer a more luxurious camping experience, Santa’s Village offers charming, fully-furnished cabins. These well-appointed cabins come with all the comforts of home, including kitchenettes, bathrooms, cozy bedrooms, AC, and more.

3. Cabins and Bunkies: If you’re looking for accommodations somewhere between campsites and cottages, then you should check out the cabins and bunkies. Suitable for 4 to 6 people, these cabins and bunkies offer hydro and outdoor water but no kitchenette or washroom.

4. Yurts: For an even more unique experience, you can stay in an off-the-grid yurt that sleeps 4 to 6 people.

5. Seasonal Sites: If you’re looking for a longer-term place to stay, you can get a seasonal site at Santa’s Muskoka Ridge Campground. The campground features washroom and laundry facilities, dry land boat storage with nearby lake access, a pool, trails, and a playground with volleyball, basketball, table tennis, horseshoes, and other fun activities.

You can also borrow fishing equipment or rent pedal bikes, canoes, and kayaks for even more adventures.

Win A Stay & Play Package At Santa’s Village

If Santa’s Village sounds like somewhere you’d like to visit, you can enter to win with our Kool FM Stay & Play Family Getaway! All you have to do is fill out this form and you could win:

A 2-night cabin rental for four

4 passes to Santa’s Village

4 passes to the Zipline & Aerial Park

4 passes to have Breakfast with Santa

What Are You Waiting For?

Santa’s Village in Muskoka is a whimsical amusement park and campground that brings the magic of Christmas to life all year round.

With enchanting attractions like meeting Santa, exploring Elf School, and getting up close with reindeer, the park delights visitors of all ages.

The campground offers various accommodation options, from spacious campsites to fully-furnished cabins and even off-the-grid yurts.

Whether you visit for a day or extend your stay, Santa’s Village promises a magical experience that will create cherished memories for a lifetime.