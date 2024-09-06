Saturday is the New Hump Day: Study Reveals the Most Popular Time for Sex
Ever found yourself glancing over at your neighbour’s house and wondering, “What are they up to right now?” Well, depending on the time, it could very well be something a little more… intimate.
A recent global survey conducted by a lingerie company has revealed the time when most people are getting it on. And guess what? Saturday is the new “hump day.”
The Exact Time for Romance? 10:09 P.M. on Saturdays
According to the study, 10:09 p.m. on a Saturday is the most popular time for some late-night fun. A whopping 43% of sexually active adults said Saturday was their favourite day to get freaky, making it the top choice for “sexy time.”
Friday night came in second, with 22% of respondents choosing it as their go-to night. Sunday and Thursday were a bit lower down the list, with 10% and 6% respectively.
Not Feelin’ the Monday Vibe? You’re Not Alone
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the beginning of the week isn’t exactly a hotbed of passion. Only 2% of respondents named Monday as their top day for intimacy, making it the least popular day of the week. Mondays at 1:02 p.m., in particular, ranked as the least likely time for anyone to be getting busy.
The study found that late-night hours, especially on weekends, are when the magic happens. For those into daytime adventures, though, weekday afternoons seem to be a rarity—so if you enjoy a mid-workday rendezvous, you’re part of a small group!
RELATED: Do These Simple Exercises To Improve Your Sex Life
How Often Are People Doing It?
In terms of frequency, the survey suggests that most people are “once-a-weekers,” followed by twice a week for some. Only a small percentage are getting down three times a week—likely those without kids (must be nice, right?).
So, if you’ve been wondering when your neighbours might be getting it on, now you’ve got some insight. Saturday at 10:09 p.m. might just be the moment to avoid those sidelong glances.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.