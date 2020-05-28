Saying The F-Word Might Help Take The Pain Away!

A second study found that using made- up words or other swears doesn’t quite have the same result as the good old F word.

The original 2009 experiment suggested that swearing under the right circumstances can increase a person’s pain threshold.

To get to these results, a British Psychologist conducted an experiment in which people immersed their hand in ice-cold water.

The experiment found that the act of cursing allowed them to withstand more pain.

