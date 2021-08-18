Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant, Confirmed By Husband Colin Jost

Husband Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live confirmed the exciting news!

Humours started flying around last month that the Black Widow was expecting her second child.

On Saturday night Colin Jost confirmed the baby news during a stand-up show in Connecticut, telling the audience, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

This will be Colin’s first child and the second for Scarlett who has a six-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous relationship.

Scarlett has been keeping a low profile since becoming pregnant. Her appearances have been limited when promoting Black Widow, even skipping one event entirely in Hamptons, New York in July, while a few other interviews were conducted via Zoom.