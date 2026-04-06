🚗💥 Scary Moment for Tori Spelling and Kids After California Crash

A pretty intense situation unfolded for Tori Spelling and a car full of kids this week… and honestly, it sounds like something out of a movie no parent ever wants to star in.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Temecula, California Thursday evening, with deputies responding just before 6 p.m.

🚑 Multiple Ambulances, But Thankfully No Major Injuries

Spelling was driving seven kids at the time—four of her own and three of their friends—when the vehicle was hit by another driver who allegedly sped through a red light.

All eight people in the car were taken to the hospital in three separate ambulances (which is never a calming sentence to read), but the injuries reported were mostly:

Cuts

Bruises

Contusions

Concussions

The good news? Everyone is expected to be okay.

⚡ Adrenaline, Quick Thinking & A Close Call

Eyewitnesses say Spelling appeared shaken but alert at the scene, talking animatedly with officers—likely running on pure adrenaline and “mom mode.”

And here’s where it gets a little heroic: reports suggest her quick reaction behind the wheel may have helped reduce the severity of the crash. Translation? Things could’ve been a lot worse.

RELATED: Huronia West OPP launch Easter long weekend seatbelt safety campaign

👮 Investigation Ongoing

Authorities confirmed:

No arrests have been made

The collision is still under investigation

Meanwhile, the other driver is believed to have caused the crash by running a red light.

😬 Not Her First Scary Ride

This isn’t Spelling’s first run-in with a serious crash. Back in 2011, she was involved in another accident while trying to avoid paparazzi.

💬 Final Thought

When you hear “seven kids in the car,” your brain immediately goes to chaos… not catastrophe.

So while this could’ve been much more serious, it sounds like quick instincts, seatbelts, and a bit of luck kept everyone safe.

And honestly? That’s the only headline that matters.