Schedule Your Worst Meeting on Monday!

You probably have at least one meeting every week that’s really not necessary, but everyone keeps on scheduling it anyway. So here’s a tip: Try to get it to be a Monday meeting. So it will get cancelled more often.

Monday meetings are most likely to be cancelled for people’s long weekends and for holidays.

There are many holidays on Mondays this year: Including Family Day, Easter Monday (If your work gives it to you), Victoria Day, July long weekend (most people take the Monday off)- Civic and Labour Day!

So if your worst meeting is on a Monday, it’s just begging to get cancelled every few weeks.