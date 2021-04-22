Science Project: “Does Your Cat’s Butthole Really Touch All the Surfaces in Your Home?

Sixth-grader Kaeden Griffin from Tennessee wanted to find the answer to one of the biggest questions in life.

Does Your Cat’s Butthole Really Touch All the Surfaces in Your Home?

The way they did this was by applying non toxic lipstick to the butts of the family cats.

When applied, Kaeden gave the commands, such as lay down, sit, and jump up onto a piece of paper. Incredible training!

The findings are as follows:

“Long and medium haired cat’s buttholes made NO contact with soft or hard surfaces at all. Short haired cats made NO contact on hard surfaces. But we did see evidence of a slight smear on the soft bedding surface,” his mom, Kerry, shared to Facebook.

So their butt isn’t touch the kitchen table, but will probably touch uneven surfaces or clothes etc.

Kerry was glad to be using her Ph.D. in Animal behavior specialising in feline behavior.

“I feel like for the first time in 15 years I actually put my degree to use, even though I was only supervising his science project!”