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💨 Science Has Entered The Chat… And It’s Tracking Your Farts

Funny Stuff
Published March 19, 2026
By Charlie

Well… we’ve officially reached peak science.

Researchers at the University of Maryland have created a wearable device that tracks how often you fart.

Yes. A real gadget.
Yes. It clips onto your underwear.
No. There is no dignity left.

🤓 It Sounds Funny… But It’s Actually Science

The device is tiny (about the size of a nickel) and records every… event.

And while this feels like something invented during a sleepover, doctors say it’s legit research. Apparently, there’s no clear standard for what counts as a “normal” amount of gas.

So basically, for years we’ve all just been guessing… and blaming the dog.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiance’ star Sells Her Farts In A Jar For $45k

📊 The Results Are… Eye-Opening

The study is expanding across the U.S. through something called the Human Flatus Atlas (which sounds like a band you’d see at a dive bar, but no… it’s science).

Volunteers wear the device for three days while researchers collect data. And the range so far? Wild.

• Some people: about 4 times a day
• Others: up to 175 times a day

That’s… one every 8 minutes. At that point, it’s not a bodily function; it’s a lifestyle.

🧀 The Real Takeaway

If you’ve ever wondered, “Is this normal?”… science is finally trying to answer that. Although if you’re hitting triple digits daily, maybe also consider a gentle breakup with dairy.

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