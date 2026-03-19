💨 Science Has Entered The Chat… And It’s Tracking Your Farts

Well… we’ve officially reached peak science.

Researchers at the University of Maryland have created a wearable device that tracks how often you fart.

Yes. A real gadget.

Yes. It clips onto your underwear.

No. There is no dignity left.

🤓 It Sounds Funny… But It’s Actually Science

The device is tiny (about the size of a nickel) and records every… event.

And while this feels like something invented during a sleepover, doctors say it’s legit research. Apparently, there’s no clear standard for what counts as a “normal” amount of gas.

So basically, for years we’ve all just been guessing… and blaming the dog.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiance’ star Sells Her Farts In A Jar For $45k

📊 The Results Are… Eye-Opening

The study is expanding across the U.S. through something called the Human Flatus Atlas (which sounds like a band you’d see at a dive bar, but no… it’s science).

Volunteers wear the device for three days while researchers collect data. And the range so far? Wild.

• Some people: about 4 times a day

• Others: up to 175 times a day

That’s… one every 8 minutes. At that point, it’s not a bodily function; it’s a lifestyle.

🧀 The Real Takeaway

If you’ve ever wondered, “Is this normal?”… science is finally trying to answer that. Although if you’re hitting triple digits daily, maybe also consider a gentle breakup with dairy.