’90 Day Fiance’ star Sells Her Farts In A Jar For $45k

The sweet smell of success

By Dirt/Divas

It’s always good to have a side hustle and when it’s lucrative; that’s even better!

 

 

Stephanie Matto, who starred on the TLC TV series ’90 Day Fiance’ just revealed that she sells her gas in a jar and makes a small fortune doing it.

 

 

Matto posted multiple videos on TikTok about her fart-sharing. Her first one, titled “ Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar! ” has 6.6 million views and in it, she explains what she ingests to make the perfect containable, sellable fart.

 

 

Matto says the secret to the sweet smell of success is beans, a protein muffin, yogurt, and hard-boiled eggs.

 

 

Stephanie adds the gas to the jar with a couple of flower petals to really “attach the scent” and she even adds a personalized note.

 

 

