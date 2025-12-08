Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Science Says Women’s Toots Smell Worse… and Honestly, We’ll Take the Win...

Lifestyle
Published December 8, 2025
By Charlie

Ladies, gather ’round. Science has finally confirmed what our partners have been accusing us of for years:
Women’s toots smell worse than men’s.

BUT before anyone starts pointing fingers — turns out, our stink is actually a superpower. 🧠✨

Humans pass gas up to 23 times a day (yes, even that friend who “claims she doesn’t fart”). But researchers discovered that while men may release more air, women pack a much smellier punch.

The Stink Science 🔬🥚

That delightful “rotten egg” aroma comes from sulphur compounds, especially hydrogen sulphide.
And guess who produces way more of that?

🚺 Women
🚹 Not women

We’re basically elegant little whoopee cushions loaded with brain-boosting gas.

Wait — Our Gas Is Healthy?! 💡

Believe it or not, tiny amounts of hydrogen sulphide help protect brain cells and may lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease as we age. 💪

The magic process:
🧠 Hydrogen sulphide helps brain cells communicate using something called sulfhydration
📉 Sulfhydration declines with age
⚠️ It’s even lower in Alzheimer’s patients
💨 Women’s farts = more hydrogen sulfide = better brain defence

Basically, we’re geniuses… from the rear. 😂

So What Have We Learned?

When women pass gas, we aren’t being gross… We’re being medically responsible. We’re protecting our minds. We’re investing in our future.

Take a moment to breathe it in (maybe outside)…and celebrate your toxic femininity. 😌💨✨

