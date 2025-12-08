Science Says Women’s Toots Smell Worse… and Honestly, We’ll Take the Win...

Ladies, gather ’round. Science has finally confirmed what our partners have been accusing us of for years:

Women’s toots smell worse than men’s.

BUT before anyone starts pointing fingers — turns out, our stink is actually a superpower. 🧠✨

Humans pass gas up to 23 times a day (yes, even that friend who “claims she doesn’t fart”). But researchers discovered that while men may release more air, women pack a much smellier punch.

The Stink Science 🔬🥚

That delightful “rotten egg” aroma comes from sulphur compounds, especially hydrogen sulphide.

And guess who produces way more of that?

🚺 Women

🚹 Not women

We’re basically elegant little whoopee cushions loaded with brain-boosting gas.

Wait — Our Gas Is Healthy?! 💡

Believe it or not, tiny amounts of hydrogen sulphide help protect brain cells and may lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease as we age. 💪

The magic process:

🧠 Hydrogen sulphide helps brain cells communicate using something called sulfhydration

📉 Sulfhydration declines with age

⚠️ It’s even lower in Alzheimer’s patients

💨 Women’s farts = more hydrogen sulfide = better brain defence

Basically, we’re geniuses… from the rear. 😂

So What Have We Learned?

When women pass gas, we aren’t being gross… We’re being medically responsible. We’re protecting our minds. We’re investing in our future.

Take a moment to breathe it in (maybe outside)…and celebrate your toxic femininity. 😌💨✨