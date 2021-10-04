Scientists Say That These Are The Scariest Movies Ever Made!

The Top 20 Scariest Movies According To Science!

The list has been updated and these movies were determined to be the scariest ever according to scientists who had 250 volunteers hooked up to heart monitors while watching 30 different movies.

1. “Host”, 2020.

2. “Sinister”, 2012.

3. “Insidious”, 2010.

4. “The Conjuring”, 2013.

5. “Hereditary”, 2018.

6. “Terrified”, 2017.

7. “It Follows”, 2014.

8. “A Quiet Place Part II”, 2021.

9. “Paranormal Activity”, 2007.

10. “The Conjuring 2”, 2016.

11. “The Babadook”, 2014.

12. “The Descent”, 2005.

13. “Hush”, 2016.

14. “A Quiet Place”, 2018.

15. “The Ring”, 2002.

16. “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 1984.

17. “Halloween”, 1978.

18. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, 1974.

19. “IT Chapter One”, 2017.

20. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, 2021.

