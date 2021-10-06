Scientists “Solve” The Mystery Of Why Women Are Always Colder Than Men

Researchers believe ladies have evolved to feel chilly because it keeps the sexes separate and stops couples clashing.

They found the same trait is present in many species of birds and mammals – with the females preferring a cosy warm den while the males find somewhere cooler to be.

Dr Eran Levin, of Tel Aviv University, said: “Men and women feel temperature differently. This difference in thermal sensation did not come about so that we could argue with our partners over the air conditioning, but rather the opposite. “From an evolutionary point of view, it is meant to make a couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet.”

The phenomenon is linked to several other traits seen in animals. For example, females are more likely to huddle together for warmth while males maintain more distance and shy away from contact with each other.

In migratory bird species, males spend the winter in colder areas than females, who try to avoid the draft. And female bats tend to huddle together in a cosy corner while the males prefer to “manspread” in a breezy archway.