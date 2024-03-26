Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Properties Searched by Homeland Security As Part of Sex Trafficking Investigation…

A law enforcement source told CNN that search warrants at homes belonging to musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday is related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Its unknown at this time if Diddy himself is the intended target of this investigation, due to the sensitive nature of the situation…

Law enforcement could be seen Monday at two of Combs’ homes – one in the Miami area and one in Los Angeles, according to reporters on site.

Combs, 54, founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy. Combs has won three Grammys in his career, along with 14 nominations. While he achieved initial success with his music, Combs also became a notable producer as well as entrepreneur.

Though it is not known if Monday’s law enforcement action is related, the event follows months of controversy for Combs.

In recent months, Combs has settled law suits brought on by women who previously had relationships with the rapper, alleging rape and sexual assault. There are additional claims of sexual assault and harassment still pending from other people.