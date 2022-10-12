Second Officer Has Succumb To Injuries Following Disturbance In Innisfil
SIU Looking Into Shooting
On Tuesday night around 8 pm, two South Simcoe Police officers and a suspect were shot.
The South Simcoe Police were responding to a disturbance at a home near 9th Line and 25th Sideroad in Innisfil. The officers were rushed to a local hospital after they were shot inside the home.
One officer and the suspect passed away last night. The second officer was transported to a Toronto trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries around 7 am this morning.
The Special Investigations Unit is currently looking into the chain of events. A statement will be released by South Simcoe Police at 1 PM on Wednesday afternoon.