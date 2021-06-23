Listen Live

Second Shot Appointments Available Today For Those Living In Hot Zones, Including Simcoe-Muskoka!

By Kool Mornings

Local cases reported on Tuesday was 4, but the new variant-of-concern reported on Tuesday was 62 making Simcoe-Muskoka a hot spot!

 

People living in Hot Spot areas who receive a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on or before May 30th, are eligible to move their second shot appointments up or book an appointment. The provincial vaccine booking portal will open to that group at 8 am this morning.

 

BOOK YOUR SHOT!

 

