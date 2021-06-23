Second Shot Appointments Available Today For Those Living In Hot Zones, Including Simcoe-Muskoka!
Let's Get It Done!
Local cases reported on Tuesday was 4, but the new variant-of-concern reported on Tuesday was 62 making Simcoe-Muskoka a hot spot!
People living in Hot Spot areas who receive a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on or before May 30th, are eligible to move their second shot appointments up or book an appointment. The provincial vaccine booking portal will open to that group at 8 am this morning.
Starting June 23, 2021 at 8:00 am, individuals who received their 1st dose of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) on or before May 30 and live in Delta variant hot spots will be eligible to book or rebook their 2nd dose appointment at a shortened interval.https://t.co/ud58wBxJdJ pic.twitter.com/RN0epLDRZQ
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 21, 2021