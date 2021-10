Fans of Seinfeld are mad at Netflix…and it’s because of ‘shrinkage’.

We’re talking about the size of the screen. Now that Netflix is exclusively streaming the entire series, they’ve cropped the screen from the old 4-by-3 ratio to the wider 16-by-9.

But by doing that, they’ve literally chopped out some important visual gags. Netflix dropped half a billion dollars to stream all 9 seasons of Seinfeld