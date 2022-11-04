Selena Gomez Releases New Music… And A Documentary?

Selena Gomez has had a wild few years and somehow, she’s come out on the right side!

The former Disney sensation turned pop-star, has created a series of unique pathways in her career.

At the height of the pandemic, she paired with HBO to create a pandemic cooking show, Selena+Chef. Showing fans and folks alike that she is a human being first and foremost.

All-new season of Selena + Chef in Malibu returning August 18 on @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/FGgHc6Haij — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2022

Rare her beauty line, which supports “embracing your inner beauty” and inclusivity.

Rather than most companies providing lip service, Gomez’s brand donates a portion of proceeds to communities that need access to mental-health services.

Together we can help expand access to mental health resources and education for young people.



If 1 MILLION people join the challenge, we can raise 1 MILLION DOLLARS by World Mental Health Day.



Let's do this!! https://t.co/Pgl1E9iD4q — Rare Beauty (@rarebeauty) October 3, 2022

Pulling through the difficult years she’s had, to alone create these two things is impressive.

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, after a battle with lupus, which later needed to have another surgery just SIX hours later.

Then in 2020, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which she shared on an Instagram Live show, hosted by Miley Cyrus.

All of this comes to a boiling point with her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, and her new single sharing the same title.

My new song My Mind & Me, inspired by my journals over the last few years, is out everywhere! #MyMindAndMe

Link: https://t.co/Y0PB6jcXqU pic.twitter.com/KDTAs9j3nM — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 3, 2022

The documentary cuts deep for Selena Gomez, speaking on her future plans, career issues, mental health struggles, and the reality of being a star:

In her most honest work yet, @selenagomez invites you along her emotional journey from darkness to light. #MyMindAndMe



Tap in to discover more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V5OUrPVjq2 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) November 4, 2022

Many fans have chimed in on social media in support of the star, and many, wishing she gets her flowers:

This documentary made me look at selena in a new personal light. The entire world owes selena gomez an apology. — 𝐙𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@stainedvicio) November 4, 2022

finished the documentary, and selena gomez will never be able to do any wrong in my eyes… i love that woman so much pic.twitter.com/Vvglp1cxdI — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) November 4, 2022

after this documentary i don’t wanna see anyone hating on selena gomez because this woman went through hell and it’s one of the humblest and kindest celebrities out there. — ًlinda (@selsbossanova) November 4, 2022

Gomez has stated this will be “the last time you will see her for a while”. The singer will be moving to New York, and “living life”.

She deserves it.

You can stream her new song My Mind and Me here, and watch her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Apple TV.