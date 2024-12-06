Are You a Self-Gifter? 42% of Us Will Treat Ourselves This Year

The holidays are all about giving, but let’s be real—sometimes you’re your own best gift-giver.

According to a recent survey, 42% of people plan to buy themselves at least one gift this year. That’s a jump from 38% just last year. So, if you’re adding your name to your shopping list, you’re in good company!

How Much Are We Spending on Ourselves?

Most self-gifters aren’t going overboard, but a few are embracing the “treat yourself” mindset. Here’s the breakdown:

46% plan to spend less than $100.

plan to spend less than $100. 32% will spend between $100 and $200.

will spend between $100 and $200. 22% are going all in with a budget of over $200 for their gifts.

What Are We Treating Ourselves To?

When it comes to self-gifting, it’s all about indulgence. The top three items people are splurging on this year are:

A Fancy Meal – Because good food is always a good idea. Nice Clothes – Gifting yourself something stylish for your wardrobe. Self-Care Treats – Think spa days, skincare, and other ways to pamper yourself.

Why Self-Gifting Makes Sense

In an era where gift cards and cash are king, it’s no surprise that self-gifting has become more popular. You know exactly what you want, and there’s no awkward post-holiday exchange line. Plus, let’s face it: treating yourself feels good, and it’s a great way to reward your hard work throughout the year.

So, are you planning to jump on the self-gifting trend this year? Let us know in the comments—after all, you deserve it!