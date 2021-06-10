Senior’s Favourite Emojis

According to a new study, thanks to this pandemic, adults over 65 have finally mastered the art of the text with one in three now preferring to text instead of call.

Those 65+ have found a new love and appreciation for emojis too with the heart and happy face being used the most.

And some seniors are becoming very tech-savvy, with one in 10 having surpassed emoji use and are now sending GIFs to stay in touch with their grandchildren.

The pandemic also prompted one in three seniors to learn how to use social media and brush up on their pop culture skills as a way to bond with the younger members of their family.

Nearly one in five (17%) were introduced to Netflix by their kids or grandkids.

Now that it appears that this pandemic is under control and life can and will return to normal, people are planning to make the most of it according to this survey.

POST-PANDEMIC ACTIVITIES THAT WOULD BRING JOY TO RESPONDENTS 65+



Seeing family members 55%

Not wearing a mask as often 50%

Spending time with family 47%

Traveling 40%

Seeing close friends 38%

Not being scared about getting sick 37%

Not having to live in fear 31%

Participating in group activities 25%

Being in public spaces with people I don’t know 24%

PEOPLE’S PLANS TO APPRECIATE THINGS THEY’VE BEEN UNABLE TO DO

