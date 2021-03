Seniors’ Info Session with CRA

Hosted by Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie

Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30AM EST

Register now for this free online presentation for workers 55+ and seniors. It will be an information session regarding new tax measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation will be held via GoToMeeting.

Register by contacting Linda Reid at Linda@dfsorilliabarrie.org.