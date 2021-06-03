Listen Live

Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Set To Premiere Summer 2023

That’s so far away!

By Dirt/Divas

Seth Rogen’s highly anticipated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot film finally has a premiere date.

 

Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, along with Nickelodeon Animation Studios, announced on Twitter that the reboot will hit theatres on August 11, 2023, People reports.

 

 

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (TMNT), which first began as a comic book in 1984, includes a total of six feature films, including a live-action trilogy in the early ’90s, a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in 2012, and a 2014 film adaptation starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett.

 

Cowabunga!

 

