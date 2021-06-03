Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Set To Premiere Summer 2023
That’s so far away!
Seth Rogen’s highly anticipated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot film finally has a premiere date.
Rogen’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, along with Nickelodeon Animation Studios, announced on Twitter that the reboot will hit theatres on August 11, 2023, People reports.
#TMNT pic.twitter.com/NXAIufxYMe
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 1, 2021
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (TMNT), which first began as a comic book in 1984, includes a total of six feature films, including a live-action trilogy in the early ’90s, a Michael Bay-produced reboot series in 2012, and a 2014 film adaptation starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett.
