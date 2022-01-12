Listen Live

Seven Pandemic Questions You Should Now Expect To Be Asked In A Job Interview

Are you ready for an entirely different interview experience?

By Life Hacks

Indeed asked a bunch of recruiting bosses to share the interview questions they ask now, in a Covid world, that they didn’t before.

 

 

Remember the famous question, “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?”  Yeah, that’s gone!

Here were some common queries:

 

  1. Have you been vaccinated?
  2. What type of flexible/hybrid working are you seeking?
  3. How many days would you like to work from home?
  4. How would you feel about not having day-to-day, face-to-face contact with colleagues?
  5. Are you comfortable with your home working set-up?
  6. What have been your experiences of the pandemic?
  7. How has Covid-19 affected you?

 

