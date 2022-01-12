Seven Pandemic Questions You Should Now Expect To Be Asked In A Job Interview
Are you ready for an entirely different interview experience?
Indeed asked a bunch of recruiting bosses to share the interview questions they ask now, in a Covid world, that they didn’t before.
Remember the famous question, “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” Yeah, that’s gone!
Here were some common queries:
- Have you been vaccinated?
- What type of flexible/hybrid working are you seeking?
- How many days would you like to work from home?
- How would you feel about not having day-to-day, face-to-face contact with colleagues?
- Are you comfortable with your home working set-up?
- What have been your experiences of the pandemic?
- How has Covid-19 affected you?