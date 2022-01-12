Seven Pandemic Questions You Should Now Expect To Be Asked In A Job Interview

Indeed asked a bunch of recruiting bosses to share the interview questions they ask now, in a Covid world, that they didn’t before.

Remember the famous question, “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” Yeah, that’s gone!

Here were some common queries:

Have you been vaccinated? What type of flexible/hybrid working are you seeking? How many days would you like to work from home? How would you feel about not having day-to-day, face-to-face contact with colleagues? Are you comfortable with your home working set-up? What have been your experiences of the pandemic? How has Covid-19 affected you?

Related: Man Fails Job Interview After Trick Test…