KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: “Sex And The City” Is Back With A New Teaser Trailer!

It’s been almost 18 years since we heard from Carrie Bradshaw, but the wait is FINALLY OVER!

The “Sex And The City” sequel series was teased earlier this year and now has a release date.

Plus a super catchy trailer!

Check it out below:

All the original characters except Kim Cattrall’s Samantha will be returning!

The new series will be premiering with TWO episodes on HBO Max December 9th.

The rest of the show will release every Thursday after that.

The first episode’s title has already been teased by Sarah Jessica Parker in an Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Are you excited?