Sex And The Holidays…

According to a new survey of 2,000 extremely sexually active adults, seven in ten plan to have sex in their childhood home or parents’ house this holiday season!

Two-thirds agree that because holiday travel makes it difficult to find time to be intimate, they are willing to take more sexual risks.

More than two-thirds (67%) said they are also more likely to spice things up in the bedroom during the holiday season compared to other times during the year.

Seventy-seven percent of people surveyed agree that festive, holiday sex is more magical than non-holiday sex.

52% of respondents say they have less sex with their partner during the holidays.

When asked what factors decrease their sex life during the holidays, the top answers were being too busy spending time with family and friends, stress and not getting enough sleep.

In an effort to reignite the spark, more than six in 10 respondents are likely to give their partner a sex-themed gift this holiday season.

On top of holiday-specific obstacles, people shied away from sex for other reasons throughout the year.

A low sex drive, feeling bloated and negative body image also contributed to why couples had less sex in the past year.

How Couples Combine The Holiday Season And The Bedroom!

45% will play a holiday movie in the background

41% will wear holiday-themed lingerie

39% have holiday sex traditions

39% will play holiday music in the background

32% rely on Mistletoe