A must listen, for any Christmas music fan or Train fan, so be sure to tune in at 5pm on Christmas eve for the 2 hour Shake Up Christmas radio special hosted by Train’s Pat Monahan brought to you by Sleep Station… YOUR first stop on your way to a good night’s sleep on Barrie’s Best Mix 1075 KOOL FM