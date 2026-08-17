Shakespeare Under The Summer Sky: A Midsummer Night's Dream Comes to Angus

A little magic, a lot of laughs and plenty of local talent are taking the stage in Angus this summer as Burro’d Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Running from August 27 to September 13 at Camphill Communities Ontario’s Novalis Hall in Angus, the 90-minute production features a cast packed with Simcoe County talent and promises a magical, laugh-filled evening under the stars.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies, following a wonderfully tangled collection of young lovers, mischievous fairies and amateur actors whose worlds collide over the course of one chaotic night in the woods. The production also marks a return to where it all began for Burro’d Theatre. After launching with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the company went on to stage a successful, full-capacity run of The Seagull in November 2025. Now, the team is revisiting the production that started it all while bringing it to the grounds of Camphill Communities Ontario in Angus for the first time.





Whether you know your Shakespeare or have never seen one of his plays before, Burro’d Theatre says the production was created to offer something for everyone.

That accessibility extends beyond the stage, too. Produced in partnership with Camphill Communities Ontario and with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the production will include two-tier ticket pricing, pay-what-you-can performances and Relaxed performances.

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