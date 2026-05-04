Shakira Draws 2 Million Fans to Free Beach Concert in Brazil 🌊🎤

Talk about a crowd.

Shakira turned Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach into one massive dance floor over the weekend, performing a free concert for an estimated 2 million people.

Yes… million. With an “M.”

A Night to Remember on the Sand

The show kicked off around 11 p.m., a little later than planned — but when you’ve got millions of fans waiting, what’s another hour?

As she hit the stage, the crowd erupted, with drones lighting up the sky to spell out “I love you Brazil” in Portuguese.

Shakira took a moment to reflect on the full-circle moment, telling fans:

“I arrived here when I was 18 years old, dreaming about singing for you… and now look at this. Life is magical.”

Cue chills. And probably a few tears mixed in with the ocean breeze.

Hit After Hit (Because Of Course)

The setlist was basically a greatest hits playlist brought to life, including:

Hips Don't Lie

La Tortura

La Bicicleta

She wrapped things up with BZRP Music Sessions #53 — the post-breakup anthem that had the entire beach singing like it was personal.

The performance is part of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, named after her 2024 album — and clearly, it’s not just a concert… it’s a full-on global moment.

Brazil’s Beach Concert Era Continues

This isn’t the first time Copacabana has hosted a mega-show. Recent years have seen massive free performances from Madonna and Lady Gaga...

RELATED:Madonna Gives A Free Concert, And Over 1 Million People Came!

Two million people. One beach. One Shakira.

Some concerts you attend…and some you survive and tell stories about forever. 🌴🎶