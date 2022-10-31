Listen Live

Shania Twain Is Hitting The Road In 2023!

It's like I'm Waking Up Dreaming!

Shania announced her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour in support of her new album of the same name.

The album comes out on February 3rd, making it her first album since 2017.

The tour includes many Canadian stops including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Quebec, Hamilton, London and Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on June 23 and 24th.

On July 6, Twain will do a headline set at Ottawa Bluesfest.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time for all shows except Ottawa.

The last tour for Shania was in 2018’s Now Tour.  Most recently, Twain was in Oro-Medonte to close out the Boots and Hearts Festival!

