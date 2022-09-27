Shania Twain Is Letting It All Hang Out To Promote Her New Single!

She’s posed topless in a statement to show that she is comfortable in her skin.

It’s been five years since Shania released new music. The new single is called “Walking Up Dreaming” and is available now.

Talking to the U.K.Sun, Twain explains “I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist.”

“This is a statement of being comfortable in my skin and just being myself.”

At 57 years old, fans are loving the new single and image! In a 2020 interview, she said that she was embracing getting older!

As for what’s next for Shania? She says there are plenty of projects in the pipeline-none of which she can disclose now.

But one thing is for sure, we can’t wait!