Shania Twain Is Getting A Netflix Documentary!

Shania Twain fans, Let’s go girls.

The legendary Canadian country artist is getting her own Netflix documentary, AND? You will be able to stream it sooner than you think (at least if you can access American Netflix)!

The Netflix account tweeted out the schedule for July, and hidden was a little gem: Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl:

Here's a peek at what's coming to Netflix in The US in July! pic.twitter.com/YaEFJn9I5t — Netflix (@netflix) June 22, 2022

The doc will be on Canadian Netflix on September 2nd.

Funny, the Canadian artist’s documentary drops on American Netflix first…

Check out the trailer below:

Shania herself reacted to seeing the trailer on twitter in hilarious fashion saying: “it’s crazy to see my entire career in 90 seconds 🤣”