Shannen Doherty Awarded $6.3 Million In Lawsuit Against State Farm After House Burned in Woolsey Fire

The Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star was awarded $6,346,000 in damages, PEOPLE confirms after the insurance company refused to pay for repairs under the policy on her Malibu, California home, which was damaged in the Woolsey Fire of 2018.

According to reports State Farm accused Shannen Doherty of using her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis as a legal strategy to “garner sympathy”

The amount awarded in the civil lawsuit covers damages to her home, personal property, emotional distress, and attorney fees.

Shannen Doherty revealed that she was suffering from stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, after she previously announced that the cancer was in remission in 2017.