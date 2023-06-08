Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

The Beverly Hills 90210 star shared a very emotional video on Tuesday on her verified Instagram account. She explains that a CT scan showed Mets in her brain in January.

Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain,” the caption reads. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place.”

The “Charmed” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.