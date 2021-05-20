Shark Tank Invests In “Float N Grill”

Two Metro Detroit friends got a shark to bite during their appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The pair invented a floating grill, perfect for boaters and lake lovers. It’s called the Float ‘N Grill.

You can buy the Float ‘N Grill on their website. The floating grill costs $229, but customers can receive $30 off if they enter code SHARKTANK30 at checkout.

You can also buy it on Amazon. The guys came up with the idea because they found out after buying a boat that there wasn’t enough room for them, friends, and a grill.