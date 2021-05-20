Listen Live

Shark Tank Invests In “Float N Grill”

Brilliant!

By Kool Mornings

Two Metro Detroit friends got a shark to bite during their appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”  The pair invented a floating grill, perfect for boaters and lake lovers.  It’s called the Float ‘N Grill.

You can buy the Float ‘N Grill on their website. The floating grill costs $229, but customers can receive $30 off if they enter code SHARKTANK30 at checkout.

 

 

You can also buy it on Amazon. The guys came up with the idea because they found out after buying a boat that there wasn’t enough room for them, friends, and a grill.

 

 

Related posts

People Reveal The Age At Which They Begin To Enjoy The Finer Things In Life!

Gillette Venue Is Out With A Clever Song To Tackle Pubic Hair Stigma

People Will Need To Buy Over 100 Drinks From Their Local Bar To Make Up For Pandemic Losses