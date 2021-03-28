Sharon Osbourne Leaves ‘The Talk’ Following Two Week Hiatus

CBS has announced the 68-year-old is not returning to the daytime talk show she has hosted since its launch in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” the network said in a statement. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

CBS is moving forward with extra training and workshops to address equity and cultural awareness. The news comes in the aftermath of a heated discussion between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood which ignited an “internal review” by the network.

The show has been on hiatus while CBS launched its investigation into Osbourne and Underwood’s tense discussion over Piers Morgan’s controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.