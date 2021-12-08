SHEIN Toddler Jacket Recalled by Health Canada for Lead Exposure Risk
Health Canada has issued a recall for SHEIN Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat with the SKU skouter03201013819.
Issue
The coat contains lead in excess of allowable limits, posing a risk of lead exposure to consumers.
Lead is toxic if ingested, especially to children. Since lead builds up in the body, ongoing exposure to even very small amounts of lead can result in large amounts of lead being present in the body.
As of October 29, 2021, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, and in the United States.
What you should do
Consumers should immediately stop using the products and dispose or destroy the product. SHEIN will automatically issue a full refund to all accounts that purchased the product.
For more information, consumers can contact the company by email.
SHEIN, a company based in China, is a huge retailer. According to VOX, in June of this year, Shein overtook Amazon for the first time on the iOS App Store to become the leading US shopping app. It holds this title in over 50 countries.