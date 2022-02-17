Welcome to The 2022 SHE’S GOT TALENT Contest, Hosted by Mother Daughter Empower!

Do you know a talented young lady between the ages of 7-14?

Perhaps she loves to draw, make sculptures or paint? Or maybe she takes great joy in making TikTok Videos? Does she always make you laugh and share the funniest jokes or is she the first to raise her hand to play the leading role in her acting class? Maybe she dreams of being a hip-hop dancer, gymnast or poet?

Whatever it is that lights up her heart, whatever it is that she LOVES to do… We want to highlight it, celebrate her passion and most importantly we want to encourage her to live out her dreams and live her best life!

So what are you waiting for?

Enter today for a chance to win some awesome prizes and an opportunity to showcase her talent at our 2022 Mother Daughter Empower Conference & Awards!

More details and to register before April 4th, 2022, HERE.