SHOULD WE START WEARING GREEN WRISTBANDS IF WE’RE ACCEPTING HUGS AGAIN?

Wristbands to tell people what you're into!

By Kool Mornings

Some people are ready for things like handshakes and hugs again, but some aren’t.  So how do you tell?

 

A lot of conferences have started using coloured wristbands as a way for people to know who’s okay with physical contact, and who’s not!

Red means stay six feet away, yellow means touching elbows is okay, and green means you’re okay with things like handshakes, high-fives, and hugs again.

 

 

