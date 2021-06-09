SHOULD WE START WEARING GREEN WRISTBANDS IF WE’RE ACCEPTING HUGS AGAIN?
Wristbands to tell people what you're into!
Some people are ready for things like handshakes and hugs again, but some aren’t. So how do you tell?
A lot of conferences have started using coloured wristbands as a way for people to know who’s okay with physical contact, and who’s not!
Red means stay six feet away, yellow means touching elbows is okay, and green means you’re okay with things like handshakes, high-fives, and hugs again.
An online retailer is selling these “social distancing bands.” Would you wear this at an event? What color and distance type would you add to the mix? pic.twitter.com/bgUtSSqy6W
— Shellie Reid (@edgeofempty) March 8, 2021