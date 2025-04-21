Should You Change Your ‘Outside Clothes’ When You Get Home?

Okay, confession time: I definitely have “outside clothes” and “inside clothes.”

Like, the second I get home from work, errands, school drop-off, or even just walking the dog—I’m diving headfirst into my cozy clothes. But apparently, not everyone does this!

So, I went down the rabbit hole to find out: does changing your clothes when you get home actually do anything? Or am I just adding more laundry for no reason?

The Germ Factor: Are You Bringing the Outside In?

Experts say… kinda, yeah. Your clothes can definitely carry some unwanted souvenirs from the outside world. Bacteria like E. Coli can live on fabric for hours—or even weeks. And viruses? They can linger too, depending on the surface and type. So if you’ve been on public transit, at the grocery store, or anywhere crowded, it might be smart to swap your outfit.

Especially if you work in healthcare, food service, or landscaping—basically, any job where you’re up close and personal with people or dirt—changing when you get home is a solid idea.

What About Skin Health?

If you deal with eczema or acne, dermatologists say keeping your skin away from potential outdoor pollutants is actually helpful. Things like pollen, exhaust fumes, and mold can stick to your clothes and irritate sensitive skin. So slipping into clean, soft PJs when you get home? Not just cozy—it's skincare, baby.

And Then There’s Just... Peace of Mind

Look, even if the science is still catching up, changing your clothes can be a little mental reset. It’s your signal that you’re off the clock, home safe, and ready to wind down.

Bonus points if you pair it with a hot shower and a glass of wine,

What You Really Need to Do

The experts agree on this: the best way to avoid bringing germs home isn’t your clothes—it’s washing your hands (and maybe your face). And don’t forget to clean that phone and purse! Those things are basically portable petri dishes.