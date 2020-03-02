Signs You Should Go To Therapy!

Approximately 8% of adults will experience major depression at some time in their lives…Mental illness affects all ages, education, income and cultures.

About 40% of people with mental health issues will seek help. If left untreated, mental health issues can effect many aspects of our lives.For example:

Inability to work or go to school

Difficulty in relationships or taking care of children

Increase risk of health issues

Hospitalization

Suicide

How do you know that you may need help?

The American Psychological Association suggests considering therapy when something causes distress and interferes with some part of life, particularly when:

Thinking about or coping with the issue takes up at least an hour each day

The issue causes embarrassment or makes you want to avoid others

The issue has caused your quality of life to decrease

The issue has negatively affected school, work, or relationships

You’ve made changes in your life or developed habits to cope with the issue

They also suggest seeking therapy is the following emotions are present: