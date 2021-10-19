Silk Sonic Announces Release Date For Debut Album!
Finally!
Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic) have announced the release date for their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.
View this post on Instagram
The album that fans have been waiting for ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ will features their Billboard Hot 100 single ‘Leave the Door Open’ and ‘Skate.
Anderson announced the release date as November 12th, which is also Bruno’s birthday!
ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw
— Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021