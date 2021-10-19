Listen Live

Silk Sonic Announces Release Date For Debut Album!

Finally!

By Dirt/Divas

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic) have announced the release date for their debut album,  An Evening with Silk Sonic.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silk Sonic (@silksonic)


The album that fans have been waiting for ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ will features their Billboard Hot 100 single ‘Leave the Door Open’ and ‘Skate.

 

Anderson announced the release date as November 12th, which is also Bruno’s birthday!

 

 

Related posts

‘ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY’ SPECIAL WITH OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW TO AIR ON CBS

Disney Postpones Several Marvel Sequels And Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

The Weeknd Is Pushing Back His World Tour Start Dates