SIMCOE MUSKOKA FAMILY CONNEXIONS – SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is collecting Brand-new school supplies to help children in need in our community returning to school with the necessities.

They are collecting donations of NEW backpacks and supplies to fill them up. They organize backpacks and supplies according to three grade levels – primary, intermediate and high school – and distribute them to children and families we work with who are in need.

Please bring your donations to our Barrie office located at: 60 Bell Farm Rd. Unit 7. Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm.