Singles Are Joining Running Clubs To Find Dates…

So If you’re single and ready to mingle… Grab a good pair of runners! It appears that Aussies are running towards a new way of meeting people!

Young people are signing up for running clubs locally, not just for the exercise- but in an attempt to find love.

(Sweat is hot, LOL)

Ever since the dating app Tinder was launched in 2012, the way people meet romantic partners has drastically changed.

It went from people meeting at clubs and pubs to people feeling more comfortable approaching someone online than in real life.

The swiping generation was born and suddenly it would be weirder to announce you met your new beau at the local grocery store than online.

In 2024, it feels weird to go on a date with someone without first knowing the height they are pretending to be.

Despite the hold dating apps have on dating culture, there has been a shift, and women are sharing they are looking for other ways to meet potential partners.

Online women are revealing that they’ve decided to join running groups, not just for a sense of community but because they want to meet someone. #runclub

It appears that many people are looking to meet someone the old-fashioned way and are prepared to run towards love….

And if it doesn’t work out- they will have the stamina at least to run away-fast!