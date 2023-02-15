SINGLES AWARENESS DAY
Is the grass always greener?
On February 15th, Singles Awareness Day reminds us that there’s nothing wrong with being single. In fact, the day after Valentine’s Day points out all the ways that singledom benefits our communities and more.
#SinglesAwarenessDay
There are several benefits to being unattached. Singles can come and go as they please with no regard to a partner’s schedule, wants or needs. Career opportunity? A single doesn’t need to consult a spouse before accepting an offer. It’s also easier for a single to keep up with healthy habits. There isn’t anyone to sabotage their efforts to work out and eat healthily. Singles also tend to be more self-reliant and involved in their communities.
HOW TO OBSERVE SINGLES AWARENESS DAY
- Celebrate your singleness.
- Join other singles for coffee, dinner, or other events.
- If you aren’t single, don’t overlook the singles in your life. Include them in your activities. They may not be seeking a life partner, but they do like to be included.
- Recognize the contributions singles make in the organizations, communities, and schools around you.
- Read books like How to be Single and Happy by Jennifer L Taitz or Single on Purpose by John Kim.
- Use #SinglesAwarenessDay to post on social media.