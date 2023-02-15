On February 15th, Singles Awareness Day reminds us that there’s nothing wrong with being single. In fact, the day after Valentine’s Day points out all the ways that singledom benefits our communities and more.

There are several benefits to being unattached. Singles can come and go as they please with no regard to a partner’s schedule, wants or needs. Career opportunity? A single doesn’t need to consult a spouse before accepting an offer. It’s also easier for a single to keep up with healthy habits. There isn’t anyone to sabotage their efforts to work out and eat healthily. Singles also tend to be more self-reliant and involved in their communities.

