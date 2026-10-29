Legendary Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Dead at 86

Sir Patrick Stewart has died at 86, marking the end of an incredible career in entertainment. Over the years, he became a familiar face to generations of fans, whether they knew him as Captain Picard in Star Trek or Professor X in the X-Men movies. From the stage to the big screen, Stewart had a way of making every role his own.

To celebrate his career, we're looking back at five of his most memorable films.

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Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Patrick Stewart returned as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this fan-favourite Star Trek film. Picard and his crew face off against the Borg, a dangerous group of cybernetic beings determined to take over humanity. Stewart brought intensity and emotional depth to the role, especially as Picard confronted his own painful history with the Borg. The movie became a major success with audiences and critics, further cementing Stewart’s place as one of the defining faces of the Star Trek franchise.

Logan (2017)

Patrick Stewart showed a very different side of Professor X in Logan, trading the character’s usual confidence for an older man struggling with his health and fading abilities. The film follows an aging Wolverine as he tries to protect a young mutant, with Charles Xavier playing a deeply personal role in their journey. Stewart brought real vulnerability and heart to the performance, giving audiences a more human look at the beloved X-Men leader. His work earned widespread praise and helped make Logan one of the most memorable superhero films of its time.

Green Room (2015)

Patrick Stewart took a sharp turn away from his familiar heroic roles in Green Room, playing Darcy Banker, a cold and calculating club owner with a dangerous secret. When a punk band witnesses a violent crime backstage, they find themselves fighting to survive against Darcy and his crew. Stewart’s quiet, controlled performance makes the character especially unsettling, proving he could be just as effective playing a villain as a hero. The thriller earned strong reviews and introduced audiences to a much darker side of Stewart’s acting range.

X2: X-Men United (2003)

Patrick Stewart returned as Professor X in this action-packed sequel, which raises the stakes for the X-Men as humans grow increasingly fearful of mutants. When a threat puts mutant lives at risk, Xavier and his team must work with an unlikely ally to protect their future. Stewart brought a calm authority to the role, balancing Xavier’s belief in peaceful coexistence with the difficult choices facing his students. X2 earned strong reviews and helped establish the original X-Men films as a major force in superhero cinema.

Hamlet (2009)

Patrick Stewart brought his Shakespearean experience to the screen in this adaptation of Hamlet, starring David Tennant as the troubled Danish prince. Stewart plays King Claudius, Hamlet’s uncle, whose actions set the tragedy in motion. His performance adds a quiet menace to the character, showing the same commanding presence that made him famous in science fiction and superhero films. Stewart had already earned a Laurence Olivier Award for playing Claudius in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage production, making the film another standout example of his talent beyond Hollywood blockbusters.

A Final Send Off

From commanding the Enterprise to bringing Professor X to life, Sir Patrick Stewart built a career filled with unforgettable performances. He could play a fearless leader, a vulnerable mentor, or a chilling villain, always bringing something special to the screen. His work has entertained generations of fans, and these five films are just a small sample of the talent he shared with the world. His performances will continue to connect with audiences for years to come.