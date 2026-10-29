Jennifer Lawrence Got a Breast Lift Because She Wants to Be a ‘Sexy Mom’

Jennifer Lawrence is entering her “sexy mom” era, and apparently the girls got an invitation too.

The 36-year-old actress recently confirmed that she had a breast lift after having her second child, something she had previously talked about wanting after pregnancy changed her body.

Lawrence has two sons with husband Cooke Maroney, and she previously joked that after her first pregnancy, her body mostly “bounced back.” After baby number two? Not so much.

Honestly, mothers everywhere just nodded so hard they pulled something in their neck.

Because after having kids, “bounce back” can mean something completely different. Your boobs don't bounce back. They just... bounce. Lower.

Lawrence told The Cut that her goal is pretty simple: “I want to be a sexy mom.” She said she wants to show up at school drop-off looking like a woman who has everything together, even when she has just rolled out of bed and absolutely does not.

And THAT might be the most relatable celebrity goal ever.

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Forget looking red-carpet ready. Most moms would settle for school drop-off without yesterday’s mascara, a mystery stain on their shirt and a bra that isn't old enough to have its own driver's licence.

Lawrence has also been refreshingly open about cosmetic procedures. She’s talked about using small amounts of Botox and says she may eventually get a facelift.

And really, whether your personal “sexy mom era” involves a breast lift, a good push-up bra, expensive moisturizer or simply finding jeans that don't require lying flat on the bed to zip them up, you do you.

Motherhood already takes enough from us. It doesn't get to take the boobs without a fight.